Sep 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,837.248 million rupees Open interest : 722,293 Volume : 602,616 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 77.9150 78.1725 77.6425 78.1150 3471 4800 860.1407 11039 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.3800 78.6425 78.1750 78.6000 430 5065 221.63376 2825 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.9200 79.0200 78.9200 79.0200 4 8 0.31588 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.0675 100.1375 99.4000 100.0575 4140 3296 1395.6005 13995 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6000 100.7000 99.9450 100.6025 1128 8296 410.76131 4099 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 2 26 0.30114 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 55.8925 56.2625 55.8500 56.2150 1802 1971 316.78156 5653 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.2200 56.6100 56.2025 56.5825 170 153 30.98628 549 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8725 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9850 61.4250 60.9500 61.3650 14066 262086 24957.11381 407945 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3500 61.8200 61.3500 61.7625 4547 368645 8786.05999 142685 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7625 62.1550 61.7575 62.1100 471 50761 749.11762 12095 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1650 62.5500 62.1650 62.5250 26 7595 24.14739 387 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.9000 62.5000 62.9000 10 1656 25.92256 413 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8900 63.2300 62.8900 63.2300 26 1211 32.76046 520 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3000 63.4400 63.3000 63.4400 17 1038 25.60484 404 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0175 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4150 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8300 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2825 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)