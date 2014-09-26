Sep 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,608.824 million rupees Open interest : 774,604 Volume : 802,130 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.4000 78.5100 78.3075 78.4250 1714 1740 485.61712 6194 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.7500 79.0050 78.2875 78.4350 4630 6732 991.92741 12607 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2200 79.4200 78.7500 78.8700 37 27 3.1673 40 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.3750 100.5025 100.1550 100.3850 1993 2655 670.76253 6686 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.7725 101.0175 100.1375 100.3500 5513 10119 1496.74227 14877 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.7625 100.9475 100.7625 100.9475 2 31 1.00855 10 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.4250 56.5825 56.3625 56.4875 957 1172 168.99908 2994 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7500 56.8900 56.3425 56.4625 2691 1093 365.92475 6461 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9325 0 10 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4750 61.6100 61.4175 61.5725 5825 217184 10518.7722 171013 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7000 62.0025 61.4200 61.5850 18349 443643 33222.39967 538183 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.2400 62.3675 61.8000 61.9675 1547 69494 2213.51212 35605 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5725 62.7225 62.2325 62.3475 156 9517 225.7222 3611 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0450 63.0500 62.6500 62.8750 35 1824 72.52352 1156 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4200 63.4400 63.2325 63.2325 17 1497 18.12159 286 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7125 63.8500 63.7125 63.7800 40 2190 153.62388 2407 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3800 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7800 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1900 0 1085 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6375 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)