Sep 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,549.159 million rupees Open interest : 555,495 Volume : 306,393 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.6500 78.6850 78.2500 78.6375 2625 6509 622.10129 7924 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.6800 79.0675 78.6800 78.9500 12 61 3.1612 40 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.1450 100.6000 100.1150 100.5075 3837 8734 1234.142 12292 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.6750 101.1250 100.6750 101.0600 21 57 5.65292 56 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.4400 56.7050 56.3425 56.6550 1973 1848 346.00021 6124 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0100 57.0100 57.0100 57.0100 1 13 0.17103 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7500 61.9950 61.7250 61.9525 11241 438801 15702.93648 253798 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1525 62.3600 62.1100 62.3200 1035 72620 712.10601 11440 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5175 62.7600 62.5175 62.7525 492 15327 839.74185 13412 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9150 63.0400 62.9150 63.0400 10 1882 11.9079 189 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4000 63.4000 63.3500 63.3500 2 1527 1.901 30 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7850 63.8300 63.7850 63.8300 16 2440 64.4456 1010 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1550 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5525 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.2100 65.2100 65.2100 65.2100 2 1085 3.2605 50 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.2500 65.2500 65.2500 65.2500 2 3000 1.63125 25 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)