Sep 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,853.329 million rupees Open interest : 535,080 Volume : 433,239 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.6600 78.7725 78.0450 78.1150 4438 7232 1063.01109 13561 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.1100 79.1100 78.5175 78.5700 29 37 3.85574 49 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6050 100.8875 100.3275 100.4100 5577 12312 2031.93855 20196 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.1100 101.3800 101.0025 101.0225 33 81 6.27669 62 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 1 1 0.10152 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7500 56.7575 56.5250 56.6275 1876 1464 398.64867 7041 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.8800 56.8800 56.8800 56.8800 1 10 0.17064 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0000 62.1675 61.8700 62.1200 15650 401978 21936.91455 353805 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3250 62.8750 62.2500 62.4950 1149 75270 1339.90008 21460 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7350 62.9425 62.6900 62.9125 459 23893 913.65028 14549 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0525 63.3900 63.0525 63.3075 35 3167 151.29836 2394 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4575 63.5850 63.2275 63.5850 6 1509 2.7309 43 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.8525 64.0125 63.8000 64.0125 5 2440 2.87365 45 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4575 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8550 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0100 65.0100 65.0100 65.0100 1 1095 0.6501 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.3600 65.4100 65.3600 65.4100 2 3000 1.3077 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)