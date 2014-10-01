Oct 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,968.485 million rupees Open interest : 556,002 Volume : 424,311 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.4500 78.5775 77.9525 78.0000 3422 6066 884.49503 11304 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.8700 78.9700 78.4825 78.4825 19 37 1.49594 19 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.2700 79.2700 79.0000 79.0000 2 1 0.15827 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.5000 100.8000 100.1700 100.2175 3416 11062 1196.6975 11917 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.3125 101.3175 100.7375 100.7400 20 105 5.15106 51 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.5200 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7025 56.7025 56.3400 56.3700 1824 1554 315.95614 5594 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.9350 56.9350 56.6950 56.7200 9 13 0.51122 9 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.2100 62.2775 61.9100 61.9375 14250 410257 22296.18498 359299 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.6150 62.6400 62.2900 62.3100 640 75995 735.06183 11773 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.0200 63.0525 62.7175 62.7225 537 37898 1258.45664 20014 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2800 63.2800 63.0675 63.0675 64 3469 202.57179 3206 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8575 0 1509 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.8925 63.8925 63.8500 63.8900 20 2349 71.74455 1123 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7550 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1450 0 1490 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5500 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4100 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)