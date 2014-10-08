Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,505.516 million rupees Open interest : 602,049 Volume : 276,913 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9175 78.1750 77.8975 78.0525 2466 6163 554.80545 7109 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.4075 78.5700 78.4075 78.4525 9 77 0.86333 11 EURINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.8150 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.1000 99.2325 98.9875 99.1000 2564 8274 776.15374 7830 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.6800 99.7400 99.5825 99.5925 15 297 1.59484 16 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9475 57.1675 56.9050 56.9375 1754 1383 280.03158 4913 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.3150 57.4800 57.2400 57.2400 3 63 0.22952 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7300 61.8175 61.6150 61.6800 9174 428068 12656.78395 205099 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0925 62.1850 61.9875 62.0625 1543 86979 1683.02534 27125 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5125 62.6000 62.4175 62.4850 667 57841 1448.25889 23178 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9325 62.9325 62.7800 62.7800 12 3608 4.90544 78 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 2 1651 1.58 25 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6600 63.6600 63.5000 63.5350 16 2344 64.79275 1020 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0200 64.0200 64.0200 64.0200 1 123 1.40844 22 USDINR 27-May-15 64.4400 64.4400 64.3100 64.3100 6 1082 31.0823 483 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9825 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4000 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)