Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,847.040 million rupees Open interest : 641,108 Volume : 509,100 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.1400 78.2200 77.9750 78.1750 2872 6254 622.70689 7973 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.5300 78.5950 78.4500 78.5950 15 103 3.06204 39 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.0200 79.0200 78.9700 78.9700 2 2 0.15799 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.2650 99.3225 98.8425 99.2800 3817 7990 1251.1232 12622 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.7800 99.8000 99.4000 99.7675 22 337 7.07619 71 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.8950 56.9575 56.6525 56.9300 1751 1024 269.97055 4752 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.2050 57.2275 57.2050 57.2125 3 63 0.17165 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5000 61.5000 61.1100 61.2325 13361 421330 21327.56757 348306 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 61.9000 61.4700 61.5900 3001 106499 3683.6479 59810 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2500 62.2500 61.8625 61.9900 2074 84554 4669.80095 75334 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.5000 62.3000 62.4275 24 3682 9.98506 160 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7675 62.7675 62.7150 62.7150 2 1652 0.12548 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.1475 63.1475 2 2318 1.6444 26 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2225 0 123 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3100 0 1082 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9925 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4075 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)