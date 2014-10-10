Oct 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,860.425 million rupees Open interest : 661,069 Volume : 395,121 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9000 77.9950 77.7400 77.9325 2557 6448 566.77606 7277 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.3000 78.4000 78.2000 78.3700 15 102 1.17455 15 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.8000 78.8000 78.7200 78.7200 2 2 0.15752 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.0000 99.0050 98.6025 98.7925 3222 10061 1246.76539 12619 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.5150 99.5150 99.1800 99.3025 33 424 20.5398 207 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9050 57.1825 56.7825 57.1475 2534 2739 482.90008 8474 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.3800 57.4175 57.3800 57.4175 3 65 0.17218 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3350 61.5650 61.3200 61.5300 12054 419108 19408.28433 315939 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 61.9175 61.6775 61.8750 1692 114611 1909.83867 30910 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1200 62.3200 62.1150 62.2825 760 93744 1142.60431 18378 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5225 62.6825 62.4825 62.6675 89 4469 79.51477 1270 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8200 62.8650 62.8200 62.8650 5 1678 1.69688 27 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4025 0 2318 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8425 0 123 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2200 0 1082 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6050 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0200 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)