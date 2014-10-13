Oct 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 16,398.603 million rupees Open interest : 693,263 Volume : 259,192 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.0000 78.0325 77.7525 77.7925 2297 6016 517.63475 6648 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.3000 78.3550 78.1900 78.2025 31 205 15.18446 194 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.8200 78.8700 78.7700 78.7700 3 5 0.23646 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.0500 99.1100 98.6775 98.7300 3180 8593 998.76136 10098 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.7725 99.6825 98.7725 99.2875 15 434 5.96162 60 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.1950 57.4000 57.1000 57.1250 1874 1775 378.61267 6616 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.7850 57.7850 57.4825 57.4825 4 66 0.34602 6 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4600 61.5050 61.2775 61.3125 9104 423604 11741.19593 191248 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.8700 61.2125 61.7025 1871 138102 2234.68703 36181 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2350 62.2400 62.0500 62.0550 328 100597 494.28201 7951 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.6000 62.4600 62.4600 7 4569 11.63815 186 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8025 62.8025 62.8025 62.8025 1 1679 0.0628 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6425 0 2318 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0750 0 123 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4500 0 1082 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8250 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2375 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)