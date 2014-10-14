Oct 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,550.351 million rupees Open interest : 699,615 Volume : 467,149 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.7950 78.0500 77.7050 77.9850 4242 6529 975.67906 12528 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.2900 78.4500 78.1125 78.3925 31 333 12.21427 156 EURINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9150 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.2350 98.5325 97.9600 98.2450 4758 9465 1801.65929 18340 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.4000 99.4000 98.5675 98.8300 41 479 9.58646 97 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.0500 57.7500 57.0250 57.6875 2775 2293 474.80261 8278 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.8700 58.0075 57.8700 57.9875 5 67 0.81064 14 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.6375 61.1000 61.6100 14760 407559 22791.61006 371378 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5025 61.9900 61.4775 61.9725 2142 153836 2725.41881 44183 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8850 62.4000 61.8850 62.3800 404 103776 648.51041 10420 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3375 62.7175 62.3300 62.7175 50 5893 103.10187 1645 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6700 63.0500 62.6700 63.0400 8 1700 1.44545 23 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1150 63.3450 63.1150 63.3450 5 2358 2.5277 40 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4525 63.5500 63.4525 63.5500 2 145 2.98471 47 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1500 0 1082 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5300 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9400 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)