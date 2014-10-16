Oct 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,268.650 million rupees Open interest : 630,446 Volume : 724,922 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.1600 79.4175 78.1600 79.0575 7578 8207 1942.22875 24570 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.3000 79.7800 79.1500 79.4300 102 502 51.26727 646 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.7000 79.7000 79.7000 79.7000 1 4 0.0797 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 97.9300 99.2725 97.9300 99.1550 7408 7752 2642.0284 26719 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.2050 99.7000 98.8950 99.6750 136 425 39.74274 400 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.1750 58.7775 57.9425 58.7250 2697 3319 388.57321 6663 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.4750 58.9700 58.3500 58.9625 9 90 1.58239 27 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7500 63.4450 61.5775 62.0150 23474 326881 38870.37984 628494 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0600 62.4650 61.9500 62.3900 2058 161263 1676.72295 26950 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.4975 62.8375 62.3450 62.7550 417 105128 449.98724 7187 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8775 63.1525 62.7200 63.0525 104 6885 144.33904 2295 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9075 63.4975 62.9075 63.3200 21 2044 23.07158 365 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5700 63.5700 63.5700 63.5700 2 2358 0.12714 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8800 63.8800 63.8775 63.8775 8 408 38.32738 600 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2000 64.2000 64.2000 64.2000 1 1085 0.1926 3 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8000 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2000 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)