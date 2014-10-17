Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,701.305 million rupees Open interest : 641,236 Volume : 386,709 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0575 79.1525 78.7975 78.9350 3052 7814 773.93817 9804 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.3875 79.4300 79.2100 79.3825 32 941 44.05678 555 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.3500 99.4725 98.8800 99.1925 4641 11368 1762.5884 17779 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.8325 99.9000 99.5000 99.6650 31 475 14.56344 146 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.2425 58.2950 57.7375 57.7775 3091 2147 445.57765 7680 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.5275 58.5500 58.1925 58.1925 9 65 1.63441 28 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8250 61.8825 61.5575 61.5875 13625 334161 19649.59186 318485 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1100 62.2500 61.9350 61.9600 1130 159856 779.92148 12563 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5550 62.6225 62.3500 62.3675 544 107500 1211.38281 19382 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8700 62.8700 62.6975 62.7125 22 6930 15.434 246 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0075 63.2000 62.9400 62.9400 10 2058 1.0091 16 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0275 0 2358 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4500 0 408 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2600 64.2600 64.2600 64.2600 1 1060 1.6065 25 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1875 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5825 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)