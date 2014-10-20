Oct 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 22,662.801 million rupees Open interest : 678,231 Volume : 356,817 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.3900 78.5800 78.1400 78.5425 3526 7056 923.6066 11791 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.6300 78.9750 78.5700 78.9750 69 893 38.99644 495 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.7075 99.4000 98.6225 99.1625 3741 8148 1428.34488 14440 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.1800 99.7350 99.1800 99.6725 29 498 9.45231 95 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.1400 57.5525 57.0700 57.5125 1991 1372 332.96681 5813 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 58.0200 58.0200 57.3300 57.8150 65 274 13.70845 239 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4000 61.4850 61.2725 61.4600 11779 355200 15884.8707 258765 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6700 61.8350 61.6450 61.8175 2518 174203 3204.60225 51890 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0775 62.2325 62.0550 62.2175 382 113711 814.83594 13107 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4750 62.5600 62.4750 62.5600 7 6914 4.74921 76 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5075 63.0275 62.5075 63.0100 9 2016 5.09002 81 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0925 63.0925 63.0900 63.0900 2 2383 1.5773 25 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9825 0 408 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3375 0 1060 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6975 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0850 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)