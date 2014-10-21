Oct 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,664.620 million rupees Open interest : 713,109 Volume : 278,608 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.5325 78.7300 78.1725 78.2250 3019 6314 593.34642 7561 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.0025 79.1200 78.6550 78.6650 75 995 30.38543 385 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.1625 99.2675 99.0325 99.0750 3258 7512 1081.99046 10915 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.7200 99.7200 99.5300 99.5625 63 821 35.25907 354 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5450 57.7250 57.3900 57.4175 1771 1306 242.24348 4210 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.8575 58.0000 57.7300 57.7950 9 268 1.5613 27 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3300 61.3975 61.2825 61.3475 8348 355299 11211.80617 182789 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6900 61.7450 61.6450 61.6900 2362 204199 3849.40187 62404 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1100 62.1250 62.0450 62.0725 337 119507 598.14171 9635 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4550 62.4625 62.4050 62.4625 51 6914 19.41773 311 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5500 62.7975 62.5500 62.7150 7 2029 1.00333 16 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1250 63.1250 63.1250 63.1250 1 2382 0.06313 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8825 0 408 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2375 0 1060 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6025 0 1095 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9900 0 3000 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)