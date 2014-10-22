Oct 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 20,390.979 million rupees Open interest : 768,120 Volume : 319,525 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9175 78.0100 77.7350 77.8625 2496 5437 585.85062 7523 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.2925 78.3500 78.1700 78.2400 30 963 6.88413 88 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.7825 98.8025 98.1300 98.3825 4563 7763 1732.25699 17590 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.2500 99.3250 98.7000 98.9175 89 728 33.10727 334 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.3050 57.3850 57.2225 57.2900 1208 1547 156.89206 2738 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.5950 57.6800 57.5675 57.5900 11 270 1.49794 26 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.3050 61.1900 61.2475 7656 352718 12022.24479 196283 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5550 61.6400 61.5500 61.5925 2327 256949 5317.80865 86334 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9625 62.0225 61.9350 61.9975 253 124513 494.01739 7970 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3375 62.3825 62.3375 62.3600 47 6895 11.10089 178 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4250 62.7000 62.4250 62.7000 10 2073 7.01895 112 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9800 63.0000 62.9800 63.0000 5 2434 3.27596 52 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.2725 63.3325 63.2725 63.3325 2 468 3.79815 60 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2250 0 1060 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3000 64.3000 63.8550 63.8550 8 1275 13.48965 210 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.2775 64.2775 64.2775 64.2775 1 3027 1.73549 27 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)