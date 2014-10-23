Oct 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,742.427 million rupees Open interest : 772,078 Volume : 27,292 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.6850 77.6850 77.5200 77.5600 525 5063 118.36519 1526 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.0225 78.0225 78.0200 78.0200 7 961 0.93627 12 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 97.5975 98.2675 97.5975 98.2100 375 7668 134.55436 1370 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.6700 98.7100 98.6700 98.6750 3 730 1.28279 13 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9000 56.9000 55.8100 56.7975 452 2485 105.68713 1863 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.1500 57.4200 57.1000 57.2075 25 332 5.25747 92 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2575 61.3050 61.2375 61.2800 1503 352558 1000.87083 16332 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6150 61.6425 61.6000 61.6175 212 260395 293.13474 4757 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0150 62.0425 62.0000 62.0025 52 124614 79.8169 1287 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3600 0 6895 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6575 62.6575 62.6575 62.6575 1 2074 0.06266 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0500 63.0500 63.0500 63.0500 2 2473 2.45895 39 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7000 0 468 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0450 0 1060 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8550 0 1275 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2775 0 3027 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)