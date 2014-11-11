Nov 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 14,754.721 million rupees Open interest : 700,460 Volume : 233,058 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 76.8000 76.8950 76.6200 76.7150 2590 7708 676.7391 8821 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.2000 77.2150 77.1050 77.2150 125 3504 31.47896 408 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.0000 77.0000 77.0000 77.0000 1 2 0.077 1 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.6050 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.8950 98.0300 97.7150 97.9950 2557 5893 813.74653 8314 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.4000 98.5600 98.3000 98.5175 43 2527 28.25078 287 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.0000 98.8600 98.0000 98.8600 2 4 0.19686 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.8525 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 54.0000 54.0000 53.2475 53.3600 4068 5582 688.67043 12872 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.0050 54.0325 53.6650 53.6825 53 141 11.2016 208 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7500 61.8400 61.7200 61.7650 7505 401660 10629.84226 172079 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1375 62.2275 62.1025 62.1425 516 234042 1039.01376 16716 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5025 62.6000 62.4800 62.5750 353 27324 734.17601 11744 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8000 62.9000 62.6900 62.9000 9 2771 32.39034 515 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1600 63.2650 63.1125 63.2650 9 3037 68.9373 1091 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6400 0 550 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9925 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3500 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7350 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)