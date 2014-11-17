Nov 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 15,073.110 million rupees Open interest : 754,816 Volume : 235,517 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.5775 77.6450 77.1175 77.3200 3105 9053 698.57345 9027 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.0200 78.0925 77.6375 77.7850 25 6038 6.93383 89 EURINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.1550 0 2 0 0 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.6225 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.2000 97.2675 96.5300 96.7625 3104 6734 1170.96122 12077 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.7200 97.8500 97.1200 97.2850 16 2589 3.40956 35 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.1700 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.7175 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 53.3450 53.5450 53.2175 53.2500 2651 5688 429.50576 8047 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.7200 53.8200 53.5500 53.5900 45 129 11.41894 213 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7575 61.9000 61.7425 61.8550 8030 313103 10271.32606 166159 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1550 62.2975 62.1550 62.2475 1173 339763 2341.86044 37649 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5450 62.6525 62.5400 62.6175 101 58547 107.07943 1711 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9500 63.0000 61.9500 63.0000 46 3302 32.04165 510 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4800 0 3566 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8975 0 550 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2675 0 1165 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6400 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0400 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)