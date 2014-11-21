Nov 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 21,490.516 million rupees Open interest : 830,600 Volume : 337,502 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.7900 77.7900 76.7675 76.8100 4213 7363 1004.85957 12988 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.1700 78.2000 77.2600 77.3175 570 8266 262.51871 3364 EURINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.8100 0 2 0 0 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.2675 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.2575 97.2800 96.7100 96.8225 3017 6023 1017.10056 10485 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.7100 97.7375 97.2775 97.3850 125 4173 59.44518 610 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.4925 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.0300 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.8000 52.8000 52.4150 52.4550 2815 5831 383.67116 7297 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9075 53.0075 52.7800 52.7875 27 278 3.54553 67 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9600 61.9600 61.7625 61.7925 8922 268037 13597.94661 219829 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3525 62.3525 62.1000 62.1850 2352 442137 4753.55048 76353 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7125 62.7125 62.5000 62.5625 199 73356 389.75839 6224 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9900 63.0000 62.9000 62.9000 12 4499 6.29605 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2300 63.2300 63.2300 63.2300 5 4069 1.2646 20 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0350 0 649 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9725 64.0000 63.9725 64.0000 12 1330 10.5589 165 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7700 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1675 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)