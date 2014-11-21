US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Nov 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 21,490.516 million rupees Open interest : 830,600 Volume : 337,502 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.7900 77.7900 76.7675 76.8100 4213 7363 1004.85957 12988 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.1700 78.2000 77.2600 77.3175 570 8266 262.51871 3364 EURINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.8100 0 2 0 0 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.2675 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.2575 97.2800 96.7100 96.8225 3017 6023 1017.10056 10485 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.7100 97.7375 97.2775 97.3850 125 4173 59.44518 610 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.4925 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.0300 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.8000 52.8000 52.4150 52.4550 2815 5831 383.67116 7297 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9075 53.0075 52.7800 52.7875 27 278 3.54553 67 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9600 61.9600 61.7625 61.7925 8922 268037 13597.94661 219829 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3525 62.3525 62.1000 62.1850 2352 442137 4753.55048 76353 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7125 62.7125 62.5000 62.5625 199 73356 389.75839 6224 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9900 63.0000 62.9000 62.9000 12 4499 6.29605 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2300 63.2300 63.2300 63.2300 5 4069 1.2646 20 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0350 0 649 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9725 64.0000 63.9725 64.0000 12 1330 10.5589 165 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7700 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1675 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.