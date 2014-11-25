Nov 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,292.119 million rupees Open interest : 819,805 Volume : 446,843 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 76.9600 77.1200 76.8175 76.9375 2278 3383 595.05964 7730 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.5000 77.5825 77.3600 77.4100 309 8426 88.89244 1148 EURINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.0025 0 2 0 0 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.4600 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.1450 97.2800 96.8550 96.9950 3010 4013 1159.89594 11948 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.7475 97.8000 97.4100 97.5275 567 5963 292.24838 2994 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.3350 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.8700 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.6050 52.8025 52.3400 52.3725 2447 5480 404.25814 7702 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.0450 53.0450 52.7000 52.7375 399 1215 91.3425 1729 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8900 62.0350 61.8400 61.8700 10988 180979 18040.82416 291357 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2825 62.4225 62.2375 62.2675 3223 518267 7227.84099 116003 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6800 62.7775 62.5950 62.5950 194 74793 316.15761 5045 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0300 63.0300 62.9175 62.9175 8 4690 2.20382 35 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4225 63.4500 63.2550 63.2550 20 4576 13.06381 206 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.7750 63.7750 63.7750 63.7750 36 2092 60.33115 946 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3675 0 1339 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7400 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1425 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)