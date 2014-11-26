Nov 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,035.024 million rupees Open interest : 854,228 Volume : 426,349 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.0375 77.2125 77.0375 77.1800 987 2184 333.29773 4321 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.5625 77.7450 77.4575 77.4975 2915 10150 642.1519 8277 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0500 78.1700 77.9700 77.9725 5 10 1.014 13 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.5000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 97.1000 97.2200 97.0500 97.1950 833 2989 298.22384 3071 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.6825 97.9700 97.5525 97.8700 3106 7666 1020.24239 10441 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.2975 98.4600 98.2550 98.3825 47 261 33.9498 345 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.8450 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 52.4925 52.5725 52.4500 52.5525 1433 3525 275.76252 5252 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8600 53.0400 52.8000 52.9425 2938 4513 459.87393 8688 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8500 61.8775 61.8125 61.8650 3231 155246 8695.05799 140600 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2225 62.4850 62.1950 62.2500 8436 573716 14747.9458 236924 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5975 62.6525 62.5675 62.6100 622 76279 481.58636 7692 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9000 62.9675 62.8900 62.9450 21 4848 15.47495 246 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2375 63.2925 63.2300 63.2925 4 4677 6.38649 101 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6625 63.6650 63.6000 63.6000 22 2241 23.92879 376 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9025 63.9025 63.9025 63.9025 1 1341 0.12781 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6500 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0550 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)