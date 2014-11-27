Nov 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 12,878.442 million rupees Open interest : 727,318 Volume : 199,411 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7275 77.8925 77.5400 77.6150 2322 9695 551.32528 7096 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.1800 78.3000 78.0550 78.0800 17 14 1.40678 18 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.5350 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.0000 98.3525 97.8800 97.9500 3020 9471 1035.63497 10555 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.6200 99.5500 98.4500 98.5425 29 275 7.00535 71 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.1225 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.0350 53.1700 52.9800 53.0325 1254 4920 170.29999 3209 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3900 53.3900 53.3900 53.3900 1 2 0.10678 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2100 62.2800 62.1750 62.2350 6542 603949 10282.46169 165237 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5525 62.6400 62.5475 62.5925 802 78490 457.62438 7311 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8750 62.9775 62.8750 62.9450 158 7590 336.98656 5353 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4400 0 4677 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5500 63.6550 63.5500 63.6550 6 2252 31.7491 499 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9625 64.0500 63.9625 64.0500 7 1401 3.84153 60 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5975 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9950 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)