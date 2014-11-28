Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,650.960 million rupees Open interest : 746,993 Volume : 290,794 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6075 77.7325 77.3925 77.6750 2600 9888 715.57245 9225 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0675 78.1500 77.9500 78.1125 18 98 10.53585 135 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7050 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.8650 97.9700 97.6500 97.7900 2840 8614 1097.67226 11223 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.1475 98.5000 98.1475 98.3250 14 268 6.97943 71 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.2250 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.7075 52.8600 52.6200 52.8350 1413 4482 202.41348 3838 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 53.3475 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1850 62.4125 62.1775 62.3875 9760 607086 14023.93792 225009 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.7625 62.5600 62.7300 1302 90957 2102.29092 33531 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9150 63.0700 62.9100 63.0700 94 8654 223.30979 3544 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2800 63.4375 63.2800 63.4375 54 7043 150.16614 2369 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6400 63.8000 63.6400 63.7900 38 3782 101.93548 1598 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1200 64.1500 64.1200 64.1450 6 1461 4.80968 75 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3350 64.5000 64.3350 64.5000 8 1401 11.33696 176 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0200 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)