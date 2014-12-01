Dec 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,159.331 million rupees Open interest : 771,986 Volume : 280,897 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7025 77.9300 77.5150 77.7575 2547 9980 589.24615 7579 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.2950 78.3625 78.0250 78.1750 35 139 8.83849 113 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7500 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.6825 98.0900 97.4500 98.0175 3715 8011 1511.5033 15468 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.1200 98.6075 98.0700 98.5450 22 265 4.52247 46 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.0525 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.6925 52.9750 52.4725 52.6950 2400 4746 349.00827 6616 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 53.1500 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.4800 62.6175 62.0000 62.3700 9896 606583 13504.49645 216221 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7600 62.9575 62.7100 62.7275 1370 109813 1702.7368 27104 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2175 63.2250 63.0400 63.0525 445 15482 480.8964 7623 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5350 63.5350 63.5000 63.5000 3 7043 6.47329 102 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.0775 63.9000 63.0775 63.9000 3 3783 0.19083 3 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2000 64.2000 64.2000 64.2000 1 1461 0.1284 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5150 64.5150 64.5150 64.5150 1 1421 1.2903 20 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1725 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)