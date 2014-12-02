Dec 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 15,536.864 million rupees Open interest : 783,373 Volume : 241,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6525 77.6925 77.3075 77.4125 1879 10651 492.57792 6356 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0400 78.0400 77.8725 77.8725 10 139 0.77981 10 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7725 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.9925 98.0675 97.5950 97.6575 3099 8452 1153.8991 11799 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.5100 98.5100 98.1775 98.1775 10 288 4.42942 45 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.1625 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.6550 52.6950 52.3050 52.3600 1555 4301 209.50884 3989 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0500 53.0500 52.6775 52.6775 3 5 0.21153 4 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2800 62.3375 62.1800 62.2300 8884 607804 12323.27057 197938 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6550 62.7000 62.5550 62.5875 1670 119456 1320.5207 21089 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9975 63.0125 62.9000 62.9300 20 15312 23.91921 380 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3100 63.3775 63.2500 63.2500 5 7043 6.46094 102 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9175 0 3783 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2700 0 1461 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 1 1421 1.286 20 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0175 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)