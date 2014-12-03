Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,927.226 million rupees Open interest : 800,037 Volume : 275,414 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.0900 77.1225 76.6475 76.7225 2981 11009 778.60468 10128 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.5500 77.5500 77.1300 77.1300 18 281 12.37963 160 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.4275 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.3525 99.9400 97.2025 98.0525 3511 7569 1665.91135 17087 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.9350 98.0775 97.7800 98.0100 148 827 100.66924 1028 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.7800 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.1475 52.2825 52.0975 52.1200 853 4219 91.50677 1754 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.5875 52.5875 52.5050 52.5050 3 8 0.21026 4 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.2650 62.1500 62.2000 9225 596254 12294.45287 197631 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5600 62.6275 62.5250 62.5800 2589 141473 2351.72124 37578 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9250 62.9525 62.8550 62.8925 293 21372 627.6479 9979 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2425 63.2600 63.2425 63.2600 4 7073 2.2136 35 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 1 3813 1.908 30 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1050 0 1461 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3000 0 1421 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8450 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)