Dec 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 9,393.007 million rupees
Open interest : 802,977
Volume : 144,533
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Dec-14 76.9500 76.9500 76.6925 76.7450 1692 9966 397.10293 5168
EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.3500 77.3500 77.3000 77.3000 2 285 0.15465 2
EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.6700 0 1 0 0
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.3000 97.4775 97.0550 97.4075 2694 7359 979.77928 10078
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.7150 97.9425 97.6000 97.9425 16 823 7.03499 72
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.7000 0 2 0 0
JPYINR 29-Dec-14 51.8150 51.8275 51.5575 51.6000 1164 3861 126.56185 2447
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 52.2425 0 12 0 0
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.1625 62.0500 62.0950 5185 580475 6615.1538 106509
USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5175 62.5175 62.4300 62.4650 751 160286 1039.48609 16636
USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7700 62.8400 62.7700 62.8350 198 22706 202.55312 3224
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1400 63.1925 63.1400 63.1500 27 7251 11.11795 176
USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5300 63.5350 63.5200 63.5350 23 3833 12.70575 200
USDINR 27-May-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 1 1462 0.0639 1
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5275 0 1421 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.6525 64.6500 64.6525 2 3234 1.29301 20
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
