Dec 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 9,393.007 million rupees Open interest : 802,977 Volume : 144,533 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 76.9500 76.9500 76.6925 76.7450 1692 9966 397.10293 5168 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.3500 77.3500 77.3000 77.3000 2 285 0.15465 2 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.6700 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.3000 97.4775 97.0550 97.4075 2694 7359 979.77928 10078 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.7150 97.9425 97.6000 97.9425 16 823 7.03499 72 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.7000 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 51.8150 51.8275 51.5575 51.6000 1164 3861 126.56185 2447 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 52.2425 0 12 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.1625 62.0500 62.0950 5185 580475 6615.1538 106509 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5175 62.5175 62.4300 62.4650 751 160286 1039.48609 16636 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7700 62.8400 62.7700 62.8350 198 22706 202.55312 3224 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1400 63.1925 63.1400 63.1500 27 7251 11.11795 176 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5300 63.5350 63.5200 63.5350 23 3833 12.70575 200 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 1 1462 0.0639 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5275 0 1421 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.6525 64.6500 64.6525 2 3234 1.29301 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)