Dec 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 15,078.003 million rupees Open interest : 796,619 Volume : 235,936 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 76.3725 76.5200 76.1350 76.1925 2419 10037 648.69035 8496 EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.8775 76.8775 76.5925 76.6675 10 307 2.91434 38 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.7825 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.1025 97.1025 96.7050 97.0025 2564 8306 861.89383 8898 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.4000 97.5500 97.2575 97.4925 25 839 3.89435 40 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.6475 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 51.3275 51.4700 51.1950 51.3650 1573 4251 167.6669 3267 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 51.7150 51.7150 51.4925 51.6175 6 50 2.47317 48 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1325 62.2550 62.1200 62.1475 7370 559424 11909.11447 191479 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6000 62.6250 62.5000 62.5050 1200 173242 1426.44638 22798 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9075 62.9400 62.8500 62.8500 18 22834 46.95858 747 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2100 63.2700 63.2100 63.2700 9 7306 3.47735 55 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6025 63.6025 63.6000 63.6025 5 3863 1.90805 30 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9600 63.9600 63.9600 63.9600 3 1492 1.9188 30 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3750 0 1421 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6600 64.6600 64.6600 64.6600 10 3244 0.6466 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)