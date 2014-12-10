Dec 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 15,354.370 million rupees Open interest : 789,881 Volume : 240,756 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 76.9025 77.2075 76.9025 77.1100 2165 11079 596.5544 7735 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.4800 77.6000 77.4800 77.5050 16 323 1.24065 16 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.7550 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.4225 97.7375 97.4100 97.5975 2319 7786 851.28848 8726 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.9625 98.1150 97.9375 98.1075 13 883 3.23449 33 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.3500 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.0825 52.4500 52.0825 52.2500 2456 4884 395.16444 7559 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.6225 52.6900 52.5375 52.5675 11 123 1.73558 33 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2100 62.3100 62.1625 62.2875 6551 504470 10905.85483 175211 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5825 62.6825 62.5375 62.6650 2537 207425 1848.96299 29532 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8900 63.0200 62.8875 63.0125 534 35050 726.88003 11541 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.3500 63.2500 63.3450 28 7699 22.36032 353 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6100 63.7000 63.6100 63.7000 2 3912 0.12731 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9500 63.9500 63.9025 63.9500 3 1569 0.3197 5 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4200 0 1421 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 1 3254 0.6471 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)