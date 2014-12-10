Dec 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Wednesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 15,354.370 million rupees
Open interest : 789,881
Volume : 240,756
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Dec-14 76.9025 77.2075 76.9025 77.1100 2165 11079 596.5544 7735
EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.4800 77.6000 77.4800 77.5050 16 323 1.24065 16
EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.7550 0 1 0 0
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 97.4225 97.7375 97.4100 97.5975 2319 7786 851.28848 8726
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 97.9625 98.1150 97.9375 98.1075 13 883 3.23449 33
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.3500 0 2 0 0
JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.0825 52.4500 52.0825 52.2500 2456 4884 395.16444 7559
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.6225 52.6900 52.5375 52.5675 11 123 1.73558 33
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2100 62.3100 62.1625 62.2875 6551 504470 10905.85483 175211
USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5825 62.6825 62.5375 62.6650 2537 207425 1848.96299 29532
USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8900 63.0200 62.8875 63.0125 534 35050 726.88003 11541
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.3500 63.2500 63.3450 28 7699 22.36032 353
USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6100 63.7000 63.6100 63.7000 2 3912 0.12731 2
USDINR 27-May-15 63.9500 63.9500 63.9025 63.9500 3 1569 0.3197 5
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4200 0 1421 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 1 3254 0.6471 10
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)