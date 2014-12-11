Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,800.148 million rupees Open interest : 722,795 Volume : 453,494 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6200 78.0225 77.5950 77.8925 3031 10386 706.23186 9083 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0800 78.3675 78.0200 78.3175 25 357 5.70583 73 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.0675 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.0000 98.2900 97.8350 98.0200 3030 10206 1093.10729 11152 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.4900 98.8000 98.3375 98.4750 26 907 11.13037 113 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.7500 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.7500 53.0600 52.6350 52.7350 3241 4136 482.44111 9132 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1625 53.2350 53.0000 53.0750 13 132 1.38118 26 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3300 62.5875 62.3300 62.5550 13722 423552 23838.91197 381607 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7525 62.9550 62.7100 62.9225 1939 219503 2248.66667 35786 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0500 63.2900 63.0500 63.2575 329 35047 358.79714 5678 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4050 63.6000 63.4025 63.5900 86 8131 28.39504 447 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8000 63.9625 63.8000 63.9250 47 4181 24.60853 385 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 1 1579 0.6416 10 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5275 64.5275 64.5275 64.5275 1 1421 0.12906 2 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7100 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)