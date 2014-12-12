Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 19,997.123 million rupees
Open interest : 701,306
Volume : 310,313
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6425 77.8600 77.4875 77.6900 2023 10275 497.34069 6403
EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.1275 78.2500 77.9500 78.1200 19 349 2.65451 34
EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.4700 79.4000 78.4700 79.4000 5 3 0.39338 5
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.1500 98.6125 98.0950 98.1425 3273 10658 1345.47708 13685
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.9300 99.0925 98.6300 98.6400 41 922 15.72668 159
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 2 4 0.19854 2
JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.5000 52.9900 52.5000 52.8250 1794 4142 207.4877 3931
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0000 53.2700 53.0000 53.1275 17 145 0.90233 17
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.6200 62.7175 62.4625 62.4850 11186 380358 15348.39464 245212
USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0025 63.0900 62.8400 62.8550 1722 236737 2088.06862 33149
USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3325 63.4200 63.1700 63.1800 226 35707 220.94893 3491
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7125 63.7400 63.5150 63.5150 142 9016 104.92156 1650
USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0725 64.0750 63.8850 63.9200 98 6735 164.54434 2574
USDINR 27-May-15 64.3750 64.3750 64.3750 64.3750 1 1580 0.06438 1
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8700 0 1421 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2600 0 3254 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
