Dec 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 32,423.531 million rupees
Open interest : 677,219
Volume : 506,527
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.0025 78.4675 77.9050 78.4275 2030 10403 583.77339 7459
EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.4925 78.8975 78.4925 78.8875 19 408 8.49972 108
EURINR 25-Feb-15 79.0200 79.0200 79.0200 79.0200 2 5 0.15804 2
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.4575 99.1550 98.3725 98.8600 2864 9838 1283.73277 12999
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.9700 99.6000 98.9375 99.3650 64 1119 36.57213 368
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.8200 99.9900 99.8200 99.9900 2 14 1.19954 12
JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9975 53.3100 52.7975 53.2475 2237 4106 289.41672 5450
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1700 53.5425 53.1700 53.5425 5 147 0.37355 7
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7200 63.1550 62.6325 63.1225 16870 351512 27874.57142 443098
USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0000 63.5275 63.0000 63.4875 4379 239927 2072.07092 32742
USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3625 63.8375 63.2325 63.8100 244 36365 177.93334 2795
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7000 64.1550 63.7000 64.1375 136 10305 89.40724 1397
USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.2700 64.4125 64.2700 64.4125 7 6778 2.76888 43
USDINR 27-May-15 64.3150 64.7000 64.3150 64.7000 4 1597 1.09669 17
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7325 0 1421 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.2100 65.2500 65.2100 65.2500 3 3274 1.95695 30
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)