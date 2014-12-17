Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,867.442 million rupees Open interest : 631,101 Volume : 583,630 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.8975 80.0750 79.3450 79.4250 1900 8300 441.47271 5542 EURINR 28-Jan-15 80.2350 80.4750 79.7975 79.8625 72 421 16.223 203 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.6600 0 5 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-15 82.4975 82.5000 82.4975 82.5000 2 400 32.9995 400 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.3650 100.7650 99.9625 100.2925 4249 7662 1471.1802 14671 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.6300 101.1975 100.5500 100.7350 93 721 27.82396 276 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.2200 0 14 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.6400 54.9025 54.2550 54.5100 2367 3406 350.56847 6426 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 55.2725 55.2725 54.6100 54.8375 208 584 73.03904 1332 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.9700 64.1000 63.6700 63.7875 18213 307363 31357.85344 491107 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.3075 64.4850 64.0525 64.1700 2899 238692 3149.21961 49014 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.6425 64.8075 64.4225 64.4950 518 36999 715.12105 11084 USDINR 27-Mar-15 65.0200 65.0900 64.7650 64.8350 216 11991 213.68682 3295 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.3700 65.3700 65.1300 65.2500 11 8150 17.13626 263 USDINR 27-May-15 65.6150 65.6150 65.5225 65.5225 2 1669 0.39323 6 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.8775 65.9250 65.8750 65.9250 3 1428 0.72474 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3300 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)