Dec 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,750.188 million rupees Open interest : 608,679 Volume : 460,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.1000 79.1000 77.8800 78.0100 3209 7891 780.54093 9988 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.9125 78.9125 78.3650 78.4775 80 444 18.31328 233 EURINR 25-Feb-15 79.2300 79.2300 78.8300 78.8300 3 2 0.23709 3 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.8750 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.3500 99.3500 98.6175 99.0325 3363 6035 1070.88681 10831 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.6025 99.6750 99.2500 99.5975 205 902 55.3022 556 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.9325 99.9375 99.7925 99.9375 5 15 0.89907 9 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.0000 54.0000 53.3300 53.3775 1724 3508 247.39374 4630 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.9650 53.9650 53.7000 53.7125 93 608 12.86062 239 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.6100 63.6100 63.2400 63.2600 14427 265460 23466.43224 370259 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8300 63.8925 63.6250 63.6500 2889 258704 3845.78916 60311 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1775 64.2025 64.0000 64.0300 214 37919 210.97916 3290 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4600 64.5500 64.3300 64.3300 42 12268 25.2535 392 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.8500 64.6900 64.6900 17 8119 13.73311 212 USDINR 27-May-15 65.0000 65.0250 64.9900 65.0050 5 1680 0.91007 14 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0150 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.7200 65.7200 65.7200 65.7200 1 3296 0.6572 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)