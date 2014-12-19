Dec 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 20,583.241 million rupees Open interest : 604,466 Volume : 320,719 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6500 77.8700 77.4800 77.8225 1926 6891 481.05481 6192 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0750 78.3200 77.9675 78.3125 35 438 8.99153 115 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9600 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.4175 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.9375 99.2475 98.7800 99.1800 1853 7019 686.93708 6935 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.4625 99.8000 99.4200 99.7525 43 905 5.57985 56 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.1100 0 15 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.1125 53.1875 52.8825 53.1500 1897 3323 304.92108 5751 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4000 53.4875 53.2200 53.4825 56 601 7.90049 148 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1950 63.4625 63.1050 63.4275 12697 249214 16464.96525 260358 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5425 63.8800 63.4900 63.8175 2108 268582 2444.60999 38398 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9000 64.1800 63.8650 64.1475 34 38058 26.74148 418 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2300 64.5050 64.1800 64.4925 28 12442 13.50156 210 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5700 64.7000 64.5300 64.7000 206 10155 136.93385 2121 USDINR 27-May-15 64.9225 65.0500 64.9175 65.0500 6 1697 1.10391 17 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4700 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7200 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)