Dec 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 13,575.684 million rupees Open interest : 593,583 Volume : 207,985 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7900 77.7900 77.4025 77.6800 1702 5924 522.7599 6737 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.1025 78.2050 77.8800 78.1400 78 489 15.85155 203 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.3300 78.3300 78.3300 78.3300 1 1 0.07833 1 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.2500 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.2000 99.2000 98.8700 98.9175 2024 6689 859.90379 8686 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.6475 99.7100 99.4225 99.4600 128 886 39.82789 400 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.2925 0 15 0 0 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 53.0900 53.0925 52.8575 52.8825 1097 2884 143.03535 2702 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.4400 53.4400 53.1800 53.2100 13 596 1.3324 25 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.4300 63.4550 63.2325 63.3450 8649 233123 10885.2258 171910 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8375 63.8375 63.6225 63.7275 824 271931 843.87962 13244 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1125 64.1125 63.9800 64.0200 28 38224 27.53529 430 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.3725 64.3725 64.3575 64.3575 2 12443 0.1931 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.7500 64.8000 64.7300 64.7700 87 13553 235.80089 3640 USDINR 27-May-15 65.0250 65.0250 65.0250 65.0250 1 1701 0.2601 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6275 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0050 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)