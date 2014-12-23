Dec 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 21,861.399 million rupees Open interest : 589,390 Volume : 333,782 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.5925 77.8000 77.4650 77.5000 1844 5649 510.55581 6577 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.9800 78.2725 77.9500 77.9700 52 541 11.54517 148 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.6125 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.0675 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.8550 99.1550 98.4625 98.5950 4146 6592 1728.29499 17493 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.2875 99.6700 99.0675 99.1425 119 1028 39.91143 402 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 1 16 0.10011 1 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.7650 52.9700 52.7275 52.7825 2171 2639 315.69471 5973 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0900 53.2650 53.0850 53.0900 48 615 11.28057 212 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.2525 63.5725 63.2525 63.3825 11424 231243 16531.78637 260554 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7675 63.9600 63.7175 63.7750 2367 268966 2313.03947 36237 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0725 64.2825 64.0700 64.1075 101 37647 195.29307 3044 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5900 64.6100 64.4500 64.4575 10 12609 10.98076 170 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8500 65.0000 64.8200 64.8225 49 15006 159.34848 2456 USDINR 27-May-15 65.3225 65.3225 65.1725 65.1725 6 1714 33.56815 515 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5525 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9325 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)