Dec 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 15,126.672 million rupees Open interest : 597,758 Volume : 231,347 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.3325 77.6075 77.2100 77.5350 1840 5484 472.94683 6109 EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.8050 78.0275 77.6850 77.9975 132 685 39.23734 504 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.4625 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9225 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.4725 98.9525 98.3825 98.8725 2421 6071 935.45167 9478 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0225 99.4575 98.9100 99.2925 355 1296 130.33775 1314 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 1 17 0.09983 1 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.9000 52.9000 52.6775 52.8225 1460 2873 241.88278 4584 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0300 53.1800 53.0100 53.1550 48 600 9.19077 173 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.4600 63.6100 63.4100 63.5675 10994 225642 11472.46761 180659 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8850 63.9850 63.8000 63.9600 1794 280835 1611.01923 25219 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2200 64.3200 64.1650 64.3050 86 37812 65.34663 1017 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5225 64.6175 64.5100 64.6025 41 12687 9.94828 154 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8575 65.0350 64.8575 64.9675 45 16901 136.13156 2095 USDINR 27-May-15 65.2825 65.2825 65.2825 65.2825 10 1730 2.6113 40 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6000 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9800 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)