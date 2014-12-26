US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,428.147 million rupees Open interest : 589,806 Volume : 269,065 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.5475 77.8150 77.5300 77.5950 1964 5359 412.30602 5307 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0300 78.2625 77.9675 78.0250 455 1309 172.07505 2202 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.9900 78.9900 78.5125 78.6300 3 4 0.31465 4 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9625 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.8775 99.1400 98.7550 99.0675 1863 5855 525.32618 5306 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.3425 99.6325 99.3075 99.5950 630 1362 219.36536 2204 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.9400 100.0700 99.9400 100.0700 3 20 0.30006 3 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8475 53.2150 52.8475 52.9000 2460 4224 423.25498 7990 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3050 53.5800 53.1525 53.2100 481 395 120.98832 2269 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.4700 63.7100 63.4675 63.6375 6675 206376 10179.22089 159944 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7500 64.0950 63.7500 64.0325 2893 288974 4688.54842 73220 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2625 64.4350 64.2600 64.3450 192 39052 200.49409 3114 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.7050 64.8100 64.6975 64.7375 229 13070 473.31129 7308 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.0725 65.1250 65.0725 65.1250 8 16950 10.80999 166 USDINR 27-May-15 65.3275 65.4300 65.3275 65.4300 3 1732 1.43741 22 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.7200 65.7200 65.7200 65.7200 1 1428 0.39432 6 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2275 0 3296 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829