Dec 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,499.693 million rupees Open interest : 636,218 Volume : 483,913 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.6450 77.6850 77.5700 77.6175 811 4719 255.44005 3290 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.0900 78.2800 77.9800 78.0950 2528 2445 595.42182 7624 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.5050 0 4 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9675 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.1025 99.2575 99.1025 99.1875 999 4608 526.46694 5307 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.6550 99.8200 99.5225 99.5650 2590 3849 849.33114 8519 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.2500 100.2500 100.1875 100.2500 4 33 1.30263 13 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 52.8650 52.9775 52.8525 52.9350 1002 2783 164.20972 3102 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.1725 53.3950 53.1575 53.1825 1665 899 167.88487 3153 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.7150 63.7225 63.6425 63.6650 4773 212259 13215.92843 207551 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.0300 64.1175 64.0225 64.0750 6920 323634 14978.22268 233818 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.4200 64.4475 64.3625 64.4150 513 40631 323.81414 5029 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.7550 64.8100 64.7150 64.7925 229 16341 392.10476 6053 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.1500 65.1650 65.0700 65.1650 76 17156 29.23761 449 USDINR 27-May-15 65.4025 65.4850 65.4000 65.4850 4 1733 0.26175 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7200 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.1325 66.1325 66.1325 66.1325 1 3296 0.06613 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)