Dec 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 14,840.386 million rupees Open interest : 434,126 Volume : 227,182 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.7600 77.9550 77.4325 77.4675 2937 3450 625.68735 8050 EURINR 25-Feb-15 78.2200 78.2500 77.8825 77.8825 9 9 1.17215 15 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.0575 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.5000 99.5925 98.9100 98.9400 2203 4056 763.65893 7698 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.9650 100.0125 99.4000 99.4000 8 72 6.49748 65 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.2300 53.7150 53.2300 53.2650 3218 955 413.21249 7735 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.5650 53.7075 53.5650 53.6500 12 110 6.00339 112 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.0850 64.1575 63.7200 63.7375 7962 344673 12407.37702 194005 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.4600 64.4925 64.0700 64.1025 395 39709 181.14733 2817 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.8500 64.8600 64.4900 64.4975 97 16559 79.54015 1229 USDINR 28-Apr-15 65.2000 65.2500 64.8700 64.8700 158 17468 340.70851 5223 USDINR 27-May-15 65.5375 65.5375 65.4500 65.4500 5 1740 1.11401 17 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.6350 65.6400 65.6350 65.6400 2 1443 0.9846 15 USDINR 29-Jul-15 66.1400 66.1400 66.0800 66.0800 8 3482 13.28298 201 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)