Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 13,085.021 million rupees Open interest : 424,429 Volume : 202,109 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 77.4300 77.5100 77.0650 77.1250 1477 3219 300.11187 3882 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.8125 77.9150 77.5325 77.5325 11 8 1.16579 15 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.4850 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0475 99.2075 98.8100 98.9250 1810 3855 579.2571 5852 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.5300 99.5825 99.3950 99.4225 16 86 4.07951 41 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.3050 53.4525 53.0875 53.1925 1590 1495 202.27413 3798 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.7325 53.7325 53.3850 53.4950 6 112 0.74992 14 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.6750 63.7425 63.4300 63.4675 8695 334187 11409.62822 179396 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0000 64.0850 63.7825 63.8150 244 39977 127.66054 1996 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4025 64.4725 64.2000 64.2300 190 16750 119.15093 1852 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.8700 64.6250 64.6250 134 17660 339.96703 5248 USDINR 27-May-15 65.0700 65.0700 65.0700 65.0700 1 1755 0.97605 15 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6000 0 1443 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9825 0 3482 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)