Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 6,916.969 million rupees Open interest : 427,723 Volume : 105,908 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.9950 77.5850 76.5675 77.2975 1493 3240 284.13106 3679 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.9750 78.0025 77.8150 77.8150 4 18 1.01205 13 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.0650 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.0075 99.5600 98.7650 99.3575 2082 3659 509.02076 5133 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.5700 99.9425 99.3425 99.7400 39 122 12.27137 123 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9900 53.4900 52.6375 53.3850 2199 1339 323.83149 6089 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.1875 53.7700 53.1875 53.7700 7 121 0.53396 10 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5200 63.7925 63.5200 63.7400 6686 337575 5588.76485 87782 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9850 64.1425 63.8975 64.1175 441 40255 166.28706 2597 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.3325 64.4925 64.3325 64.4925 28 16694 22.99686 357 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.9225 64.7200 64.9225 10 17605 7.13639 110 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9500 0 1755 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 1 1458 0.98325 15 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6550 0 3482 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)