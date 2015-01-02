Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 12,321.341 million rupees Open interest : 429,755 Volume : 184,844 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.9500 76.9700 76.5250 76.6675 2795 3106 532.10425 6937 EURINR 25-Feb-15 77.3675 77.3675 77.0000 77.0900 10 20 1.23394 16 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.1250 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.1425 99.2125 98.1600 98.2200 4323 3133 1414.60917 14344 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.3500 99.3550 98.7275 98.7275 18 114 1.98077 20 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0000 53.1850 52.7750 52.8450 1394 1091 204.33523 3864 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.2500 53.2500 53.1050 53.1050 2 122 0.10636 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.6825 63.8150 63.5525 63.6225 8460 335376 9540.50595 149908 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1150 64.1600 63.9200 63.9775 951 40714 253.84746 3966 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5350 64.5350 64.3125 64.3800 382 21310 362.81921 5636 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8000 64.8000 64.7375 64.7775 9 17689 8.81154 136 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2950 0 1755 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5500 0 1458 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.8025 65.8025 65.8025 65.8025 1 3467 0.98704 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)