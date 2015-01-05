Jan 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 12,030.943 million rupees Open interest : 436,437 Volume : 181,877 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 76.3500 76.3500 75.8325 75.9050 2385 4129 522.98917 6880 EURINR 25-Feb-15 76.4525 76.5500 76.2975 76.3200 13 25 1.14576 15 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.7075 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 98.3500 98.3500 97.1575 97.1875 3401 3823 1132.92838 11640 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 98.0075 98.0250 97.6825 97.7000 25 160 16.9414 173 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.5425 53.0200 52.5425 52.9600 1466 2717 219.66631 4149 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.2750 53.2925 53.2150 53.2650 17 150 4.58117 86 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7400 63.7900 63.5950 63.6925 7622 333491 9099.32822 142911 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1000 64.1425 63.9575 64.0575 908 42854 342.13268 5343 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5150 64.5425 64.3650 64.4675 126 21061 158.25351 2456 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8150 64.8325 64.7500 64.8150 319 20821 524.37245 8092 USDINR 27-May-15 65.1475 65.2075 65.1400 65.2075 22 1866 7.62163 117 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.4875 65.4875 65.4875 65.4875 1 1473 0.98231 15 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9175 0 3467 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)