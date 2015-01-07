Jan 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,249.289 million rupees Open interest : 449,305 Volume : 263,302 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 75.7400 75.8300 75.1400 75.1900 4495 6508 912.35397 12074 EURINR 25-Feb-15 76.1100 76.2125 75.5925 75.5925 23 49 2.27882 30 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.9650 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 96.5675 96.7075 95.9850 96.0450 3383 4849 1211.97266 12580 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 97.0775 97.1900 96.4825 96.4875 10 188 4.73831 49 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.6475 53.7250 53.2850 53.3025 2673 2019 392.84332 7348 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.9600 53.9600 53.6300 53.6350 36 215 8.00106 149 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8850 63.8850 63.4525 63.4750 11940 338475 13920.44208 218711 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1325 64.1900 63.8175 63.8350 1241 43012 311.60526 4869 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5200 64.5200 64.2275 64.2375 208 21381 124.00245 1925 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.9100 64.9125 64.6500 64.6950 213 25251 360.39987 5557 USDINR 27-May-15 65.1550 65.1550 65.1550 65.1550 1 1879 0.65155 10 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8050 0 1612 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1900 0 3467 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)