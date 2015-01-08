US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,011.571 million rupees Open interest : 465,148 Volume : 533,168 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 75.0675 75.0675 73.9800 74.0675 3473 5876 663.78195 8916 EURINR 25-Feb-15 75.4250 75.4250 74.3700 74.5075 82 77 20.23545 270 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.1625 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.8250 95.8250 94.5675 94.8025 3208 5110 923.09908 9713 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 96.1875 96.1875 95.1000 95.2925 42 193 8.42095 88 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0175 53.0200 52.4450 52.5175 2075 2629 318.51705 6039 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.3100 53.3100 52.7875 52.7875 57 420 24.79428 467 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4675 63.4675 62.8225 62.9450 18301 347472 29244.75624 463526 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8050 63.8050 63.1825 63.3225 2383 48233 1742.11539 27442 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1000 64.1300 63.6000 63.7500 655 21334 888.4719 13944 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5200 64.5650 64.0400 64.1025 183 26237 158.08381 2465 USDINR 27-May-15 64.8650 64.9000 64.4000 64.4400 23 2017 10.58974 164 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.1300 65.1325 64.6700 64.7500 6 1683 8.05071 124 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.4350 65.4350 65.4350 65.4350 2 3467 0.65435 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: