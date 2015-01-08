Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,011.571 million rupees Open interest : 465,148 Volume : 533,168 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 75.0675 75.0675 73.9800 74.0675 3473 5876 663.78195 8916 EURINR 25-Feb-15 75.4250 75.4250 74.3700 74.5075 82 77 20.23545 270 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.1625 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 95.8250 95.8250 94.5675 94.8025 3208 5110 923.09908 9713 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 96.1875 96.1875 95.1000 95.2925 42 193 8.42095 88 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0175 53.0200 52.4450 52.5175 2075 2629 318.51705 6039 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.3100 53.3100 52.7875 52.7875 57 420 24.79428 467 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4675 63.4675 62.8225 62.9450 18301 347472 29244.75624 463526 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8050 63.8050 63.1825 63.3225 2383 48233 1742.11539 27442 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1000 64.1300 63.6000 63.7500 655 21334 888.4719 13944 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5200 64.5650 64.0400 64.1025 183 26237 158.08381 2465 USDINR 27-May-15 64.8650 64.9000 64.4000 64.4400 23 2017 10.58974 164 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.1300 65.1325 64.6700 64.7500 6 1683 8.05071 124 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.4350 65.4350 65.4350 65.4350 2 3467 0.65435 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)