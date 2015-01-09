Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 22,920.953 million rupees Open interest : 473,098 Volume : 358,192 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 74.0000 74.0950 73.7800 73.9675 3286 7081 941.34118 12733 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.3600 74.4150 74.1800 74.3825 86 296 26.23043 353 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.0425 0 400 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.6875 94.8950 94.3500 94.7925 3276 4567 1142.04067 12070 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.9850 95.3875 94.9200 95.3025 75 201 13.71543 144 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.4600 52.5950 52.3375 52.5225 1865 1951 310.07289 5908 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6775 52.8825 52.6700 52.8200 19 398 3.00881 57 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7500 62.7550 62.5150 62.5850 10775 347419 18393.25578 293786 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1150 63.1150 62.8775 62.9425 2310 51237 1492.83699 23707 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4950 63.4950 63.2925 63.3625 340 25993 569.40004 8979 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8500 63.8700 63.7375 63.7950 40 26370 26.60636 417 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1200 64.1800 64.1000 64.1375 7 2034 1.73123 27 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5100 64.5100 64.5100 64.5100 1 1684 0.06451 1 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8800 64.8800 64.8800 64.8800 2 3467 0.6488 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)