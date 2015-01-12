Jan 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,078.905 million rupees Open interest : 493,642 Volume : 284,384 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 74.0000 74.0750 73.5875 73.6175 2625 7488 633.91391 8583 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.4025 74.4775 73.9750 73.9800 61 134 18.63032 251 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.8925 0 400 0 0 EURINR 28-Apr-15 76.8000 76.8000 76.8000 76.8000 1 200 15.36 200 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.6200 94.7300 94.2400 94.4050 2363 4351 841.86238 8910 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.0500 95.2100 94.7700 94.8175 43 227 7.59651 80 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.7300 52.8600 52.2575 52.2950 3199 2707 496.61869 9448 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0900 53.1200 52.5500 52.5975 31 401 2.79984 53 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3950 62.4700 62.2850 62.3825 9077 359809 13079.55018 209629 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6925 62.8250 62.6500 62.7425 1887 54774 1122.15372 17883 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1100 63.2375 63.0850 63.1575 674 30565 1093.6588 17305 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5800 63.6925 63.5650 63.6700 227 24968 708.81406 11136 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7575 64.0300 63.7575 64.0025 61 2467 57.94646 906 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4850 0 1684 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8600 0 3467 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)