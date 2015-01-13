Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 20,097.086 million rupees Open interest : 529,286 Volume : 315,844 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.8650 73.8900 73.5050 73.5450 1870 7744 423.28685 5746 EURINR 25-Feb-15 74.3575 74.3575 73.9400 73.9625 51 162 5.4082 73 EURINR 27-Mar-15 74.7500 74.7500 74.7500 74.7500 5 200 59.6185 800 EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.1125 0 200 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.6025 94.6550 93.9675 94.2950 3371 6102 992.42631 10525 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.1350 95.1350 94.4425 94.7800 611 1356 226.30707 2386 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.0350 95.0350 95.0300 95.0300 11 50 4.75158 50 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.6000 52.8675 52.4275 52.6175 2788 2449 466.29099 8853 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.1375 53.1400 52.7125 52.9225 63 392 23.81348 450 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3200 62.3800 62.2075 62.3050 8675 373848 15508.96517 248976 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6575 62.7275 62.5675 62.6575 1836 64881 1420.31369 22675 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0600 63.1350 62.9825 63.0550 466 39451 924.72919 14665 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5200 63.5825 63.4875 63.5825 61 24968 23.57323 371 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8275 63.8875 63.8275 63.8800 13 2472 7.2768 114 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 1 1694 0.6425 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5450 64.5950 64.5425 64.5950 15 3317 9.68251 150 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)